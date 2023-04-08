| Ts Eamcet 2023 Last Date To Apply Without Late Fee Is April 10

Applications can be submitted on the website with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 up to April 15 and 20, respectively

Hyderabad: The last date to apply for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 without a late fee, is April 10.

Those who applied can correct application data, if any, on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ between April 12 and 14.

Applications can be submitted on the website with a late fee of Rs 250 and Rs 500 up to April 15 and 20, respectively. The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 is April 25 and May 2.

As many as 2,83,128 applications including 1,81,693 for engineering stream, 1,01,138 and 297 for both E&AM were received till the last count on Saturday. Those who applied can download their hall tickets from the website from April 30.

The TS EAMCET 2023 for AM stream is scheduled for May 10 and 11 and the engineering test is on May 12, 13 and 14.