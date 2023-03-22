Hyderabad: Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, former President of Croatia visits ISB

Kitarovic underlined the need to spearhead a partnership between India and Croatia in the areas of digital transformation and green transition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Dr. Mato Njavro, Dean, Zagreb School of Economics and Management; H.E. Ms. Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, former President of Croatia and Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB.

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Zagreb School of Economics and Management, Croatia, inked a graduate student exchange agreement at ISB here on Wednesday.

The MoU was exchanged by ISB Dean Prof. Madan Pillutla and Dr. Mato Njavro, Dean, Zagreb School of Economics and Management in presence of Croatia former President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic and Indian Ambassador to Croatia Raj Srivastava.

As part of the agreement, the exchange students will be expected to undertake an academic program, developed in consultation between the home institution and host institution, at the host institution as full-time, non-degree status students at the graduate level.

In her address to the students at ISB, Kitarovic underlined the need to spearhead a partnership between India and Croatia in the areas of digital transformation and green transition. Prof. Madan Pillutla said the ISB was delighted to add Croatia to its student exchange programme network of 32 countries.