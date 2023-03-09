GITAM University signs MoU with Korean University

The MoU was signed by GITAM University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof DS Rao and Cheongju University of South Korea representative Prof Yong Jin Chung in the presence of Former Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, Prof K Rajagopal
Sangareddy: GITAM deemed to be a university has signed two separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cheongju University, South Korea for a period of five years.
The MoU was signed by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof DS Rao and Cheongju University representative Prof Yong Jin Chung on Thursday in the presence of Former Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, Prof K Rajagopal. Cheongju and GITAM would have collaborative relations between the two institutions and cooperate in a mutually-beneficial association.