GITAM University signs MoU with Korean University

The MoU was signed by GITAM University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof DS Rao and Cheongju University of South Korea representative Prof Yong Jin Chung in the presence of Former Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, Prof K Rajagopal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Pro-Vice-chancellor of GITAM University Hyderabad and representative of Cheongju University Prof Yong Jin Chung are signing MoU at GITAM University campus at Rudraram in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: GITAM deemed to be a university has signed two separate Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cheongju University, South Korea for a period of five years.

The MoU was signed by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof DS Rao and Cheongju University representative Prof Yong Jin Chung on Thursday in the presence of Former Vice-Chancellor of JNTUH, Prof K Rajagopal. Cheongju and GITAM would have collaborative relations between the two institutions and cooperate in a mutually-beneficial association.

