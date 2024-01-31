Hyderabad: Last date for discounts on traffic challans extended till Feb 15

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 05:23 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued a GO, announcing the extension of the date for clearing pending traffic challans with a discount. The extended last date for the discounts would be February 15.

The government announced a waiver of 90 per cent for TSRTC buses, 80 per cent for two and three wheelers and 60 per cent for LMV/HMV vehicles on pending eChallans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

The last date for payments of challans with discounts was already extended once till January 31 earlier on January 10.