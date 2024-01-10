Traffic challan discount: Telangana govt extends last date

The Hyderabad traffic police stated that the date was extended till the month end in view of huge rush and encouraging response from the public
Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday extended the date for clearing pending traffic challans with a discount, up to January 31.
In a press release, the Hyderabad traffic police stated that the date was extended till the month end in view of huge rush and encouraging response from the public.
The government announced a waiver of 90 per cent for TSRTC buses, 80 per cent for two and three wheelers and 60 per cent for LMV/HMV vehicles on pending eChallans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.