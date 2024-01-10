Traffic challan discount: Telangana govt extends last date

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday extended the date for clearing pending traffic challans with a discount, up to January 31.

In a press release, the Hyderabad traffic police stated that the date was extended till the month end in view of huge rush and encouraging response from the public.

The government announced a waiver of 90 per cent for TSRTC buses, 80 per cent for two and three wheelers and 60 per cent for LMV/HMV vehicles on pending eChallans issued under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.