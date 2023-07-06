Hyderabad: Leader booked for threatening Women’s varsity V-C

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police booked a case against Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, former chairman of Hyderabad City Grandhalaya Samastha, for allegedly threatening and obstructing the Vice Chancellor of University of College of Women Koti.

According to the police, Yadav entered into the VC’s chamber and asked her to felicitate him as he was doing a lot of social work and provides free education and scholarship to girl students.

“When the VC refused to oblige him, Srinivas Yadav threatened her of dire consequences and used inappropriate words,” said Sultan Bazaar police.

On a complaint, the police booked a case and are investigating.