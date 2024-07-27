| Hyderabad Liquor Shops To Remain Closed On July 28 In View Of Bonalu Festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 10:03 PM

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty issued orders on closure of liquor outlets in the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits in view of the Bonalu festival on Saturday.

The Commissioner in the order said the liquor outlets would be closed from 6 am on July 28 up to 6 am on July 29.

A similar order was issued by Rachakonda Police Commissioner G.Sudheer Babu on closure of liquor outlets in the commissionerate from 6 am on July 28 up to 6 am on July 30.