Hyderabad: Lulu Mall, Indian Army celebrate 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas

As a part of commemorating the day, Lulu Hyderabad organized three-day long arms and ammunition exhibition, from July 26 to 28, for school students and the general public presented by the Indian Army in the Lulu Atrium.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 July 2024, 08:56 PM

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lulu Hyderabad celebrated Lulu Vijayotsavam in association with the Indian Army. The event commemorated the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers who fought and marked India’s triumph on 26th July 1999 at Kargil.

As a part of commemorating the day, Lulu Hyderabad organized three-day long arms and ammunition exhibition, from July 26 to 28, for school students and the general public presented by the Indian Army in the Lulu Atrium.

Lieutenant General Kammula R. Rao briefed the efforts made by the Indian Armed Forces at Kargil on the battle front and elucidated that, during the war, the single aim was only to remove the infiltration by Pakistan intruders and safeguard our country and yet not escalate to a full-fledged war. He spoke on the history of Kargil, why and how the war was started and what was the strategy of the Pakistanis.

Indian Air Force Group Captain PR Prasad (Rtd) emphasized the importance of jointness and role of IAF in achieving victory in such inhospitable terrain. He articulated challenges to fly over high altitude areas.

Abdul Khadeer–Regional Director-Lulu Telangana Region, top schools from Hyderabad, NCC cadets and senior officials from the Defence force were present.

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Subhan Bakery distributes ‘Dum Ke Roat’ to army men at AOC

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas the management of Subhan Bakery Nampally visited and distributed Dum ke Roat cookies to Armymen at AOC centre Secunderabad on Friday.

Syed Irfan, proprietor Subhan Bakery said in all 1000 gift pack of Dum ke Roat were distributed among the soldiers at AOC Centre Secunderabad.

“We are always thankful to the armed forces for their brave work in protecting the country from enemies. We salute them for their selfless service,” said Syed Irfan.

The Subhan Bakery is located at Nampally and well acclaimed for Dum ke Roat and Osmania Biscuits.