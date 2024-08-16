Army Chief felicitates sportspersons from Indian Army who took part in Paris Olympics

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday felicitated the sportspersons from the Indian Army who took part in the recently-held Paris Olympics and expressed confidence that athletes from the force would continue their quest for excellence and achieve greater heights.

By PTI Published Date - 16 August 2024, 07:28 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

New Delhi: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday felicitated the sportspersons from the Indian Army who took part in the recently-held Paris Olympics and expressed confidence that athletes from the force would continue their quest for excellence and achieve greater heights.

During the Paris Games, the Indian Army’s representation in the Indian contingent was 11.11 per cent (13 out of 117). The Army’s sportspersons contributed 16.66 per cent towards overall medal tally, including the highest medal earned by the contingent, a silver medal, by ace javelin thrower Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra. The felicitation ceremony was held at the South Block here and was not just an occasion to celebrate the achievements but also to acknowledge the pivotal role the Army has played in nurturing the sporting talent in the nation.

General Dwivedi felicitated them for their “remarkable accomplishments” at the Paris Games.

The general expressed confidence that the Army’s sportspersons would continue their quest for excellence and achieve still greater heights in the coming days.

The Indian contingent clinched a total of six medals — one silver and five bronze, with Sub Maj Neeraj Chopra of the Army winning the only silver medal in javelin for India. This exemplary performance has etched itself as one of the most remarkable displays of the Army at the Olympic Games, the Army said.

As India prepares to bid for hosting of the 2036 Olympics, the Indian Army has been playing a pivotal role in fostering Olympic excellence. In a significant move, the Indian Army established its Mission Olympic Wing (MOW) in 2001, dedicated to identifying and nurturing sporting talent, it said.

To further empower the youth and propel them towards global excellence, the Army has set up two Girls Sports Companies and 18 Boys Sports Companies. These initiatives aim to provide a platform for the young athletes to hone their skills, build their confidence and compete at the highest level, officials said.

In 2004 Olympics at Athens, Colonel RVS Rathore had won a silver medal in shooting while in 2012 London Games, a silver was bagged by Sub Maj (Hony Capt) Vijay Kumar in shooting, the Army said.

Chopra had won the gold in javelin throw at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

“Indian Army’s representation in men’s events was 18.2 per cent (12/66) and Paris 2024 Olympics saw Indian Army fielding its first woman sportsperson, Hav Jaismine, in boxing. During the Asian Games 2023 also, Indian Army’s athletes bagged 20 medals – three gold, seven silver, and 10 bronze,” it added.

The Army Chief expressed profound pride in the incredible achievements of the Army’s sportspersons. Their discipline, perseverance, and dedication symbolise the core values of the Indian Army. Their achievements have not only brought accolades but have also inspired countless others to pursue excellence in the field of sports, the Army said.

“The Indian Army stands as a pillar of strength, valour and discipline for the nation. Beyond its primary mission of defending our borders, the army consistently demonstrates its commitment to various socio-cultural engagements, including sports, contributing holistically to nation-building,” it said.