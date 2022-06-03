Hyderabad luxury housing share goes up

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:04 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: The luxury housing segment, which constitutes ticket size of properties above Rs 1 crore, has been on an upward swing in the city of Nizams. With more and more investments and demand coming in from high net worth individuals for residential properties and also the growing income levels in the city have immensely contributed to the growth of the luxury segment. The Hyderabad Luxury Residential Real Estate witnessed the highest share of total sales amongst southern cities in the first quarter of 2022, according to a report.

The report mentioned that about 2,211 properties above Rs 1 crore prices were sold in the city in the first quarter of 2022 which constitutes 32 per cent of the total sales for the quarter. On pan-India basis, the luxury segment’s share of total sales for the quarter stood at 25 per cent.

Comparatively, Bengaluru and Chennai witnessed a 20 per cent and 17 per cent respectively share of luxury residences in total sales for the same quarter, the report mentioned.

For Hyderabad, the highest sales in the luxury segment happened in the second quarter of 2021 when the share of the luxury segment to total sales stood at 37 per cent.