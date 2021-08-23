Hyderabad: LVPEI urged people to pledge for eye donation

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Eye Donation Fortnight between August 25 and September 8, city-based LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) is organising a series of activities across its network centres to raise awareness about eye donation among public.

The eye donation fortnight is aimed at creating awareness among public on the importance of eye donation and to motivate people to pledge for eye donation after death. The aim is to ensure that the availability of quality corneal tissue does not remain a barrier in tackling corneal blindness.

In 2019, the Ramayamma International Eye Bank at LVPEI had achieved a unique milestone of crossing the one lakh-mark in cornea collection. About 40 per cent of the corneas distributed throughout India for sight-restoring corneal transplant surgeries last year were provided by the LVPEI network eye banks.

“We urge people to come forward and pledge for eye donation. Equally important is that the persons who pledge their eyes inform family members about it and request them to execute the same after their death. By donating eyes, we can gift sight to someone not able to see, and keep the memory of the deceased person alive,” Dr Sunita Chaurasia, Medical Director, Ramayamma International Eye Bank, LVPEI, said.

