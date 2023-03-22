Hyderabad: Maa Vaishnava Devi Vishal Jagran to be celebrated on March 25

Around 20,000 devotees are expected to attend the Maa Vaishnava Devi Vishal Jagran at Goshamahal Police Grounds and they will be provided free entry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Vaishnava Devi Vishal Jagran will be celebrated on March 25 at Goshamahal Police Grounds, Hyderabad.

Vaishnava Devi Jagran Mandal Core Working Committee members on Wednesday conducted Bhoomi Puja and after inspecting the arrangements, mandal chairman, Anjani Kumar Agarwal said the priest of Maa Vaishnava Devi Mata temple in Jammu, Lokesh G. Pujari will conduct pujas at the Jagran.

Around 20,000 devotees are expected to attend and they will be provided free entry, refreshments and dinner, he said adding that, ‘prasad’ and treasury coins brought from Maa Vaishnava Devi Mata temple in Jammu will be presented to 5,000 devotees for free during the Jagran.