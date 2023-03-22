Hyderabad: APF donates Rs 3.5 crore to build state-of-the-art police station in Bachupally

The police station will be inaugurated on March 24 by senior representatives from Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, and officials from the Police department and State government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic and CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, has donated Rs. 3.5 crores to build one-of-its-kind modern police station in Bachupally. The police station will be inaugurated on March 24 by senior representatives from Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, and officials from the Police department and State government.

To ensure the 70 lakh population and 700 establishments of Cyberabad Commissionerate receive adequate law and order, a modern police station was proposed to be constructed in Bachupally area. Understanding the prerequisites from the police department, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation came forward to lend supporting hand and donated Rs. 3.5 crores for the construction of this modern police station.

This state-of-the-art police station spans over 21,000 sft and is equipped with 10 SI cabins, two jail rooms, SHO rooms on two floors with exclusive resting areas and toilets, writer rooms, a record room, a CC Camera room, besides a proper kitchen and dining area, a press release said.

K.Nityananda Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said, “we are happy to extend this support to the police department and we further believe that this will provide the much-needed assurance and security to the people in this region”.

Also Read Hyderabad: APF inaugurates new Veda Patasala built with Rs 3 crore in Shameerpet