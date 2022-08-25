Hyderabad: Maggots of house flies removed from nose of woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:03 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Hyderabad-based Century Hospital removed nearly 150 larvae of houseflies (maggots) that were inside the nose of a critically ill 50-year-old woman hailing from Guntur.

The woman was admitted to the hospital in a semi-coma state along with delirium and was dangerously sick, which required multispecialty approach to assess her condition and initiate a treatment, Dr Janakiram, skull base surgeon from the hospital, said.

Earlier, the woman had tested positive for Covid-19 infection and was also infected by Mucormycosis, which spread to her brain that resulted in removal of her right eye. The patient was chronic diabetic, which has impacted the functioning of her kidney.

“Examination of the patient revealed presence of maggots just below the brain; and considering her high blood sugar levels and weak kidney functioning, the patient’s condition had to be stabilized. While a team of general physician and nephrologist were striving to stabilize her health condition, we simultaneously initiated the process of cleaning the maggots,” Dr Janakiram, said.

Following the procedure, the patient has recovered, is able to walk and see with her left eye.