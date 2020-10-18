Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali inspects rain-hit areas in old city

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali visited the rain-hit areas in the old city and reviewed the situation on Sunday. He visited the GHMC Colony and other residential colonies in the surroundings of Azampura along with senior police officials, municipal authorities and officials from other wings.

He enquired about the problems faced by the local residents and instructed the GHMC officials to take necessary steps to resolve them expeditiously.

Mahmood Ali urged residents to be cautious as there was a possibility of rains continuing for the next few days. He assured them that officials concerned from various departments were available round-the-clock in the rain-hit areas in the city.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .