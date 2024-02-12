Hyderabad: Man arrested for cheating people on pretext of selling flats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 10:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Detective Department sleuths of the Hyderabad police on Monday arrested a man who cheated several people on the pretext of selling flats.

According to the police, the man C Venkata Subrahmanyam, who is Director of M S Bhuvanteza Infra Projects Private Limited collected Rs. 2.29 crores from different people on pretext of selling flats in his projects and duped them. He had collected the amount from close to 400 persons.

On a complaint, the Economic Offences Wing Team – IV of Hyderabad Detective Department registered a case and arrested him.