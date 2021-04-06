Hyderabad: Man arrested for kidnapping 8-year-old

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police on Tuesday arrested one person on charges of kidnapping an eight-year-old girl at Pedda Amberpet.

The arrested was identified as Raju (35), a ragpicker from RK Nagar. According to the police, on Monday evening, the child, Muskaan, was playing alone in front of her house when Raju, allegedly in an inebriated condition, saw her and after talking to her for some time, lured her with a piece of cake from a nearby shop. Since the child knew him from the neighbourhood, she did not suspect him. He then took her and walked away from there, telling her he would show her a movie.

Her parents, on realising she was missing, began searching for her and then approached the police. The police, with the help of footage from surveillance cameras in the colony, identified the suspect and nabbed him late in the night. The child was rescued and handed over to her parents.

