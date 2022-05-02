Hyderabad: Man arrested in murder case

Published Date - 09:14 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad police arrested a Bihar native in connection with a murder reported four months ago.

The man, Renu (26), a construction worker, was staying in a rented house at Tondupally and allegedly developed an extra-marital affair with a woman in the neighbourhood.

Police said he later learned that another man Rahul (26), also a construction worker from Bihar, was interested in the same woman and was also having an affair with her.

Rahul and Renu argued on the issue and Renu attacked Rahul with a boulder, killing him. Soon after the murder, Renu escaped to his native place, from where he was arrested and brought to the city.

