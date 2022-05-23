Hyderabad: Man attempts suicide in hotel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man, who allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a poison in a hotel was rescued by the Vanasthalipuram police on Monday.

Police said he had survived but was in a critical condition. The reason for the suicide attempt is yet to be known.

Sai Krishna from Nalgonda had checked into the hotel in the morning and called his parents over phone, saying he was upset and wanted to end his life.

His parents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .