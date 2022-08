Hyderabad: Man bludgeoned to death at Gundlapochamalli

Published Date - 10:30 AM, Mon - 1 August 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons bludgeoned a man to death at Gundlapochamalli in Petbasheerabad on the city outskirts on Monday.

The victim identified as Babu, was a construction worker and a native of Maharashtra.

Police said he was attacked on the head with a boulder resulting in his death. The Petbasheerabad police are investigating.