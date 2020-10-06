Hyderabad: Man booked for exploiting step-daughter

Police said he started harassing the girl, who informed her mother, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: A man was booked on charges of harassing his wife and sexually harassing his step-daughter at Neredmet on Sunday. Jayaram, who divorced his first wife, recently had a second marriage with a woman who had a teenaged daughter. Police said he started harassing the girl, who informed her mother, who in turn lodged a complaint with the police. A case was booked and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .