Hyderabad: Man booked for misguiding people on HMDA layout at Bachupally

The case was booked on a complaint made by HMDA officials who alleged that the said individual was spreading misinformation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Hyderabad: The Bachupally police have booked a case against the founder and CEO of private company for allegedly misguiding people regarding sale of plots in a layout that was developed by HMDA at Bachupally.

The case was booked on a complaint made by HMDA officials who alleged that the said individual was spreading misinformation and misguiding people in regard to a layout consisting of 73 plots, which were earmarked for auction by the HMDA.

As part of conducting the auction process, on February 17, the HMDA had also conducted a pre-bid meeting in which more than 300 persons had attended.

The HMDA has cautioned buyers who are looking for plots in Bachupally area against falling prey to the dubious claims made by unauthorized individuals.

The HMDA alleged that person had also issued advertisements newspapers with wrong claims over the sale of plots.