HMDA generates Rs 195.24 crore through e-auctioning of nine plots

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) generated a revenue of Rs 195.24 crore through the e-auctioning of nine plots measuring 32,730 square yards located in Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sanga Reddy districts. The highest price received was Rs 1,11,000 per square yard.

The auction of the 38 land parcels was done by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on behalf of the State government on Wednesday and notification of phase 2 of the stray bits will be issued in the next three days. The auction was held under the aegis of the union government enterprise, MSTC Limited.

