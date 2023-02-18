Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Man Crushed To Death At Construction Site In Kphb

Hyderabad: Man crushed to death at construction site in KPHB

A man was crushed to death after a tractor trailer loaded with sand, turned over on him at a construction site at HMT Hills

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:27 PM, Sat - 18 February 23
Hyderabad: Man crushed to death at construction site in KPHB
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man was crushed to death after a tractor trailer loaded with sand, turned over on him at a construction site at HMT Hills in KPHB on Saturday early morning.

The victim was identified as Govindu (38), a sand trader from Gajularamaram.

Police said the incident occurred around 6 am, when Govindu was unloading the sand from the tractor trailer. The trailer lost balance and overturned crushing him beneath it. He died on the spot due to multiple bleeding injuries.

The KPHB police are investigating.

 

Related News

Latest News