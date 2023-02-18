Hyderabad: Man crushed to death at construction site in KPHB

A man was crushed to death after a tractor trailer loaded with sand, turned over on him at a construction site at HMT Hills
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man was crushed to death after a tractor trailer loaded with sand, turned over on him at a construction site at HMT Hills in KPHB on Saturday early morning.
The victim was identified as Govindu (38), a sand trader from Gajularamaram.
Police said the incident occurred around 6 am, when Govindu was unloading the sand from the tractor trailer. The trailer lost balance and overturned crushing him beneath it. He died on the spot due to multiple bleeding injuries.
The KPHB police are investigating.