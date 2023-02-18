Assam man murdered by brother in Hyderabad

Ranjith Bora (32), and his younger brother Ankith Bora (30), both security guards, belonged to Assam and lived in a rented house at Film Nagar in Banjara Hills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:26 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A man killed allegedly in an inebriated condition killed his brother over a trivial matter in their house at Film Nagar on Friday midnight.

Ranjith Bora (32), and his younger brother Ankith Bora (30), both security guards, belonged to Assam and lived in a rented house at Film Nagar in Banjara Hills.

Police said the duo had a liquor party in the house when they ended up in an argument over a trivial matter. In a fit of rage, the two started attacking each other. While Ranjeeth attacked Ankith with a stick, the latter grabbed a knife and stabbed in Ranjeeth’s stomach.

Ranjeeth suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Saturday.

The Banjara Hills police reportedly took Ankith into custody but are yet to announce the arrest.