Hyderabad: Man dies after being hit by horse carriage

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Thu - 13 October 22
Hyderabad: In a freak incident, a mechanic died in a road accident at MM Pahadi Rajendranagar after a horse carriage hit him on Wednesday night.

The man identified as Shaik Jameel (38), a resident of Rajendranagar, was going on a motorcycle when a horse carriage coming in the wrong direction hit him near Lucky Palace function hall.

“Jameel fell down on the road and the carriage ran over him resulting in serious internal injuries. He died on the spot,” said the police. A case is booked and investigation going on.

