Youngster stabbed at Chandrayangutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was stabbed by a juvenile following an argument that resulted over ‘borrowing’ a dagger to dance at a reception at Chandrayangutta on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Mohd Zahed, a resident of Ghousenagar, Chandrayangutta, took a dagger from one Nazeer to dance at a function. However, he failed to return it following which Rahman, Nazeer and the juvenile went to Zahed’s house to discuss the issue.

“An argument ensued between Nazeer, the juvenile and Zahed. In a fit of rage, the juvenile took out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Zahed in stomach. A case is registered and investigation going on,” said Chandrayangutta sub inspector, Pochaiah.