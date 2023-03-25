Hyderabad: Man dies in road accident at Shamshabad

09:30 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Hyderabad: A 45 year-old man died in a road accident at Shamshabad on Friday night.

The man S Srikanth Reddy (45), a resident of Bandlaguda was going on a motorcycle when an unknown vehicle coming in the opposite direction hit him at Gagan Pahad Metro store stretch. “Srikanth fell on the road and sustained injuries. He died on the spot,” said RGI Airport police.

The police registered a case and are making efforts to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.

