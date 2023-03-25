Hyderabad: Four of a family end lives at Kushaiguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Four members of a family of software professional died in a suspected suicide pact at Kushaiguda on Saturday.

According to the police, Gaade Sathish (39) worked as software professional and stayed along with his family at Kandiguda colony at Kushaiguda for last several years. On Saturday, Sathish, his wife Gaade Veda (35), sons, Gaade Nishiket (9) and Gaade Nihal (5) were found dead in the house.

The police found potassium cyanide in a bottle in the house and suspect the family might have consumed it.

“Preliminary enquiries revealed both the children were suffering from health related issues. Due to it Sathish and his wife slipped into depression. We suspect the couple might have fed the poisonous substance to the children and later consumed it,” said Kushaiguda Inspector, P Venkateshwarlu.

Satish was found dead in the corner of a room while the bodies of other three family members were lying on their bed.

The police on information visited the house and moved the bodies to mortuary for postmortem examination. A case is registered and investigation going on.