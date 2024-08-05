Hyderabad: Man dies while getting down a water pipeline

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 10:00 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died after he allegedly slipped and fell while trying to escape by getting down a water pipeline at Singareni colony, Saidabad.

The victim Mohd Khaleel Pasha (30) was residing at block number 126, Singareni colony along with family. On Saturday evening, a team of Excise and Prohibition personnel came to the Singareni colony, reportedly to conduct an awareness drive about drug abuse.

“On spotting the Excise officials, Khaleel Pasha assumed that they had come to arrest him and panicked. He tried to flee by trying to get down using one of the water pipelines in the apartment. However, he slipped and fell from the third floor and sustained injuries,” Saidabad police station officials said.

Khaleel was immediately shifted to a private hospital and later to another hospital for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the family members of the man alleged, that Khaleel died while trying to escape the police who had come to nab him.