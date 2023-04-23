| Hyderabad Man Ends Life After Argument With Live In Partner Over Lpg Cylinder Getting Exhausted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over an argument with his live-in partner, a man died by suicide in his house at Yellamma Thota in Medchal.

Police said the man Sanjay Kumar (45), a daily wage worker was living with a woman for the ten years. On Saturday night, the couple allegedly had argued over LPG cylinder being exhausted.

After which, Sanjay Kumar is suspected to have hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the hall.

The Medchal police are investigating.