Two held for IPL cricket betting in Hyderabad

Mailardevpally police busted an IPL cricket betting racket and arrested two persons at Rajendranagar on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police busted an IPL cricket betting racket and arrested two persons at Rajendranagar on Sunday. Cash of Rs.13 lakh was seized.

The arrested persons are Ravi Teja from Khammam and Manoj Kumar from Visakhapatnam.

Police said Ravi Teja, the prime suspect and his associates used online cricket betting apps to collect bets from interested punters from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the ongoing cricket matches.

They carried out online transactions mostly through e-wallets, officials said.