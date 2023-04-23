Hyderabad: Pregnant woman tries to end life at Hussain Sagar, rescued by Lake Police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Pregnant woman who was allegedly cheated by a man and attempted to die by suicide in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: A pregnant woman who was allegedly cheated by a man and attempted to die by suicide in Hussain Sagar was rescued by the Lake Police on Sunday afternoon.

The woman from Medak district and currently residing in Banjara Hills was allegedly cheated by one Rajashekhar, an electrician from Kukatpally, who had promised to marry her but later decided to marry someone else.

According to the police, recently the woman, who is eight months pregnant, learnt that Rajashekar had cheated her and decided to marry another woman. She earlier had lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police, who had booked the electrician and arrested him. However, he was later released on bail.

Upset over being cheated and demanding justice, the women on Sunday came to Hussain Sagar to end her life. The Lake Police noticed her and came to the rescue.

Later, the women was counseled by the police officials and her family members too were informed.