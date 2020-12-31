Hyderabad: Man falls from metro station in Tarnaka

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was injured after he allegedly fell from the Metro Rail track at the Tarnaka station here on Wednesday night. Police suspect he was mentally unstable and could have attempted suicide.

Police said the man aged in his late twenties was suspected to have got into the metro station and got on to the rail track. The staff who noticed him immediately started following him and tried to catch him. He started walking faster to escape being caught and then jumped from the tracks, police said.

He was shifted to the nearby hospital, where he is being treated. The Osmania University police are investigating.

