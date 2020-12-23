Hyderabad: Man falls off death from terrace

While smoking a cigarette in the midnight, the victim, Rohit sat on the parapet on the terrace and suddenly lost balance and fell from the terrace

Hyderabad: The urge to smoke a cigarette late in the night took the life of a man at Nacharam early on Wednesday.

N Rohit (31), a resident of Alaya Apartments in Snehapuri Colony of Nacharam, woke up around 1 am and went to the terrace of the fourth floor of his apartment to have a smoke.

“While smoking, Rohit sat on the parapet on the terrace and suddenly lost balance. He fell from the fourth floor and suffered serious head injuries resulting in his death,” KK Johnson, Sub-inspector, Nacharam, said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case.

