Watch: Car goes up in flames in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Medak: A car went up in flames on NH-161 at Bodmatpally in Tekmal mandal on Sunday. The car owner Sampangi Ramesh was proceeding toward Narayankhed from Hyderabad when he saw smoke emanating out of the car engine.

Sensing danger, the passengers got out of the car after parking it on the roadside.

Within minutes, the fire engulfed the car. The car was gutted completely before a fire tender could reach the spot.