Friday, Jul 21, 2023
Hyderabad: Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in hotel room

Published Date - 09:49 PM, Fri - 21 July 23
Hyderabad: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room at Red Hills in Nampally on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Abdul Azam Ali, came to the hotel along with an unidentified woman and checked into the room.

Police sources said, while the woman left later, Azam Ali was found dead in the room. He is suspected to have died by suicide.

The Nampally police reached the spot and took up the investigation.

