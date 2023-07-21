Eatala calls on Vikram Goud, amid speculation over Goshamahal assembly seat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Eatala Rajender on Friday called on Vikram at his residence, triggering speculation that the party has decided to handover the ticket to him

Hyderabad: Amid speculation that the Goshamahal assembly seat will be given to former minister late Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud, instead of sitting MLA T Raja Singh, BJP State campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender on Friday called on Vikram at his residence, triggering speculation that the party has decided to handover the ticket to him.

Later, Vikram Goud reportedly told media persons that he was keen to contest from Goshamahal constituency. “My family has a 40 years association with the people of Goshamahal constituency. I am sure that people will support me,”he said.

He said if needed he would seek the support of Raja Singh. “I will go to Raja Singh’s house and seek his support too,”he said. Commenting on the issue of revoking the suspension of Raja Singh, he said the issue was under the purview of BJP’s central leadership and soon a decision would be taken. “His services are also needed by the party, so the leadership will take steps in that direction,”he said.