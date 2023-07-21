Hyderabad: Robbery case suspect ends life by suicide

A suspect who was arrested for robbing a pregnant woman in Jubilee Hills by holding her a hostage in May, died allegedly by suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A suspect who was arrested for robbing a pregnant woman in Jubilee Hills by holding her a hostage in May, died allegedly by suicide in his house at Regimental Bazaar in Gopalapuram on Thursday night.

Patel Motiram Rajesh Yadav (26), a customer care service executive of a private company in Madhapur, had on May 12, confined the pregnant woman and her mother in their house and by threatening them at knife point, escaped with Rs.10 lakh.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and checked through the footage from surveillance cameras. The suspect was traced to a location in Keesara, from where he was arrested a fortnight later and cash of Rs.9 lakh recovered.

He was jailed and recently released from prison.

Gopalapuram police said Rajesh Yadav was upset for the past few days and on Thursday night hanged from the ceiling fan in the bedroom.