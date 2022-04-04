Hyderabad: Man gets 10-year jail for murdering wife

Published: Updated On - 10:46 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment for the murder of his wife at Balapur in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 on him.

In October 2016, the convicted person Syed Naveed (25), a labourer from Shaheen Nagar in Balapur, attacked his wife Samreen Fathima (20) with sticks, resulting in her death. The Balapur police booked a case and arrested him.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat appreciated the investigation officer and team and announced rewards to them.

