Hyderabad: Man gets jail for harassing minor girl

By | City Bureau | Published: 4:30 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a man to three years rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl in 2015. The court imposed fine of Rs.1,000 on him.

The convicted person, Syed Rahman (39), a resident of Chilkanagar in Uppal who runs a bicycle repair shop at Nacharam near the girl’s house, became friend with her by luring her with eatables.

Taking advantage of it, in March 2015, Rahman entered into the girl’s house in the absence of her parents and misbehaved with her. However, sensing danger she raised and alarm and escaped from the spot.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s mother, the Nacharam police booked a case and subsequently arrested Rahman.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the investigating officer, court staff and the public prosecutor for securing conviction.

