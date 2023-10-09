| Hyderabad Man Gets Lifer For Raping And Impregnating Minor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in the rape and cheating case of a minor girl reported in Shadnagar in 2018. The court imposed a fine of Rs.32, 000 on him.

The convicted person is P.Pandu (30), an agricultural worker from Faroornagar in Shadnagar.

Pandu, promised to marry the girl and raped her. After she became pregnant and requested him to marry, Pandu started avoiding her and cheated. She subsequently gave birth to a child.

Based on her complaint, the Shadnagar police booked a case and arrested Pandu.