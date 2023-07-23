| Fire Accident At Shadnagar Two Persons Succumb To Burn Injuries

Victims Y Sunil and Sharad Sonavali were injured when fire broke out in Blend Colour Private Limited located at Shadnagar while the workers were manufacturing plastic granules

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Two of the eight workers who sustained burns when fire broke at a factory at Shadnagar on Sunday last, died while undergoing treatment.

The victims Y Sunil (53) and Sharad Sonavali (28) were injured when fire broke out in Blend Colour Private Limited located at Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district while the workers were manufacturing plastic granules.

Eight persons who sustained burns were rushed to a private hospital at Kanchanbagh by the co-workers where while undergoing treatment, Sharad and Sunil died on Saturday night.

A few other workers are undergoing treatment at the hospital.