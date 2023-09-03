Unidentified person stabs engineering student, injures sister in LB Nagar

Sunday, Sep 3, 2023
Chintu and his sister Sanghavi, natives of Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district, stay at a rented house at RTC colony in LB Nagar.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:33 PM, Sun - 3 September 23
Hyderabad: An engineering student died while his sister sustained injuries when an unidentified person attacked them with a knife at their house in LB Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

Chintu and his sister Sanghavi, natives of Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district, stay at a rented house at RTC colony in LB Nagar. On Sunday afternoon, when the duo were at their house, a man came to their house and stabbed them with a sharp edged weapon , leading to severe injuries.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital where Chintu died while undergoing treatment while Sanghavi is undergoing treatment. Sources said the attacker is known to Sanghavi and was taken into custody by the police.

The L. B Nagar police are investigating. More details awaited.

