Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for woman’s murder

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a woman by setting her ablaze at her house in Jawaharnagar in 2013. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.1,000.

Police said T Komaraiah (45), a watchman from YSR Nagar in Jawaharnagar and a native of Warangal, had maintained a close relationship with the victim P Yellamma (35), a widow and a construction worker from the same neighbourhood. He lured her and took her jewelry and bank passbook and mortgaged them for his personal use. When she pressurised him to return her belongings, he doused her with kerosene and set her ablaze. She died while under treatment.

The Jawaharnagar police booked a case and he was arrested.