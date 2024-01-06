Hyderabad: Man held for duping people through online gaming

Hyderabad police recovered Rs. 1.40 crores in cash, 23 mobile phones, two laptops, 36 bank cheque books and 52 debit cards from them

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:15 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a man who duped several people through online gaming scam. The police recovered Rs. 1.40 crores in cash, 23 mobile phones, two laptops, 36 bank cheque books and 52 debit cards from them.

The arrested person, Hitesh Goyal, a resident of Mumbai, along with his friend Sanjeev, who stays in Dubai and few others, duped several people across the country to the tune of crores of rupees through online gaming website ‘dafabet.com’, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, K.Sreenivasa Reddy.

The activities of the network came to light after a person from the city was duped of Rs. 70 lakh. “During investigation it came to light that the network of the gang spread to Philippines, Dubai, Hongkong and China. Hitesh and Sanjeev also arranged bank accounts for the main organizers who asked the victims to transfer the amount in the accounts,” he said adding investigation was still going on to track down the money trail in the case and identify others who were involved in the crime.