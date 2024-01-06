Hyderabad: Three including 2 women arrested for providing bank accounts to e-fraudsters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:07 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: Three persons including two women, who supplied bank accounts to Dubai based gang of e-fraudsters who in turn duped people on pretext of online trading, were arrested by the police on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Ronak Tanna, a resident of Goa, Judith Gonsalves and Sana Mohammed Qureshi of Mumbai.

According to Hyderabad Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy, the trio had provided bank accounts to some persons who were staying in Dubai and earned a commission between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh for the job. “The accounts were used by the e-fraudsters in Dubai to cheat the victims and collect the money on pretext of online trading. The trio helped the fraudsters by providing with 95 bank accounts and most of the accounts were used once or twice only by them,” he said.

The network came to light after a man lost Rs. 3.16 crores to them. A total of 83 cases are registered against the network across the country. “A thorough probe will be conducted to ascertain the role of other persons in the fraud and identify where the money illegally gotten by them was used,” said the Commissioner.

The police appealed to the public not to believe in messages of online trading received from unknown numbers and not become victims to the trading fraud networks.