Hyderabad: Man jumps to death from fourth floor of OGH building

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:27 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man died, after he allegedly jumped from a building at the Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Nagaraj alias Nagesh (26), a farmer from Balapur had consumed pesticide on Saturday, after which relatives rushed him to OGH. While under treatment, he was shifted on Tuesday to a ward on the fourth floor.

“He went to the washroom and after breaking the bathroom glass, went to the balcony from where he jumped,” the Afzalgunj police said, adding that he died on the spot.

Relatives told the police that he was depressed about an alcohol problem and was behaving aggressively for the last few days.

A case was booked and investigation is on.

