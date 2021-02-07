Hyderabad: Man killed in road crash in Dundigal

Police suspect the victim Akbar Khan (35) had an epileptic seizure while driving after which he lost control of the steering wheel resulting in the accident.

Hyderabad: One person died after the car he was driving went out of control and crashed into a road median at Gandi Maisamma in Dundigal here on Sunday early hours.

Police suspect the victim Akbar Khan (35) had an epileptic seizure while driving after which he lost control of the steering wheel resulting in the accident. The incident occurred when Khan who was alone in the vehicle was proceeding from the Outer Ring Road towards Gandi Maisamma.

“When he reached near the Universal Bakers, the vehicle crashed into the road median on the left side. Due to the speed, the car jumped off the road and fell into an agricultural land on the roadside,” police said.

Khan who suffered grievous bleeding injuries was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors. On receiving information, the Dundigal police visited the spot and have taken up investigation.

