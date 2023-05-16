Hyderabad: Man kills wife, later commits suicide at SR Nagar

Man allegedly killed his wife and later died by suicide at their house in SR Nagar on Tuesday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his wife and later died by suicide at their house in SR Nagar on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Janardhan (40) was married to Prema Latha who worked at a dental clinic at Kukatpally and the couple have a son and a daughter aged around 17 years. The couple lived at Yellareddyguda in Kukatpally.

On Monday evening, Janardhan and his family went to the house of their in-laws and attended a function. In night they returned to their house.

“Janardhan was not attending to his work and was addicted to alcohol. In the night some quarrel took place between the couple following which Janardhan attacked his wife with an iron rod on her head leading to her death. Later, he hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house,” said SR Nagar Inspector, K Saidulu.

The incident came to light early on Tuesday after the parents of Prema Latha called her over phone and the latter did not take calls. They reached the house and on checking found the couple dead in the house.

On information, the police reached the house and shifted the bodies to mortuary. A case is registered.

Also Read Road repair works in Hyderabad to cost Rs 1,827 crore